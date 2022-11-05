Tattoo industry expected to shift to the digital culture through NFTs

It is believed that tattoos have been considered to be a universal phenomenon on a global scale for many years, transcending cultural transformations and technological shifts. Known as Bang Bang in the tatoo industry, Keith McCurdy is one of the artists who aims to conduct the merging of the ethos of tattoo culture with disruptive technologies, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Bang Bang stated that the scientists of University of Colorado has created a tatoo ink consisting of photochromic microcapsules. McCurdy highlighted about seeing technology as a way to bridge tattoo culture’s desire for individuality on account of uniqueness around non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In June, 2022, McCurdy made the sale of the first rewritable tattoo as a 1/1 NFT for 100 Ether (ETH), or nearly $100,000 at the time.

“Our digital identity will become very important in the future. It may already be more important than our physical identity today. Individualization in a digital world and defining one’s identity is what we do best, and in that exists endless parallels and opportunities,” McCurdy stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, another company which aims to integrate the tattoo community to Web3.0 is Indelible, which permits owners to use their IP rights by drawing new tattoos and adding i to existing profile pic (PFP) NFTs.

“NFT holders are always looking to monetize or do different things with their IP. And we feel it’s a really interesting way to monetize or even have fun with your IP by putting like famous tattoo art on it. All communities should embrace projects like this and then vice versa because we’re all helping each other out. The more successful my project is, it helps out all the other ones because it’s just getting more people to understand what it is,” Mike Amoia, founder, Indelible, mentioned.

