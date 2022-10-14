Taki unveils its staking feature for users to earn token-based rewards

Taki, a global Web3.0 social media network, has launched its staking feature after claiming to surpass 650,000 users. Built on the Solana blockchain, Taki is expected to enable all of its users to earn rewards by locking up some of the tokens they own for a specific time period. Furthermore, the platform is preparing to introduce new features that will allow creators to earn exclusive sign-up benefits for boosting their earning potential.

As stated by the social media network, it now allows its users to stake using the $TAKI token. To begin staking, users need to have the tokens in their Taki wallet. People will be able to choose how long they want to stake their tokens from a list of predefined time periods. Users can redeem the stake – both the original tokens and additional earned rewards – once the staking period is complete. Taki users will initially have one active stake per token. It is believed that the platform is working on future plans to build even more rewarding staking opportunities that will be available to the most active users.

Moreover, Taki’s social network participants will also get a unique invite link especially made for creators to bring their audiences to Taki where everyone can earn. Creator accounts are expected to receive higher visibility for their content by qualifying for the list of Taki’s top users on the leaderboard, including opportunities to be in the top feed.

“We are witnessing a rise in the demand for Taki tokens in Web3.0. In support of the number of content creators on the platform, we aim to add utility and value-driven features for participants. With this staking feature, we intend to work towards supporting monetisation opportunities and bringing value benefits for the users,” Sakina Arsiwala, co-founder, Taki, said in a statement.

