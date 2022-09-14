SWIFT collaborates with Symbiont to provide blockchain-based financial data for firms

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) recently announced their partnership with financial technology (fintech) company Symbiont for giving market-based data for financial firms through utilisation of blockchain technology, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, companies such as Vanguard, Citigroup, American Century Investments, Northern Trust, among others, are the companies who will be collaborating with the financial platforms for the initiative. As per the announcement, the project aims to help providers distribute data in near real time to global custody clients. Usage of Assembly will allow Symbiont’s proprietary technology firm and smart contracts to create a network effect to leverage over 11,000 institutions connected to SWIFT, globally. In 2017, Symbiont collaborated with Vanguard to make changes to price index data distribution through blockchain, consuming data from $1.3 trillion worth funds.

“By bringing Symbiont’s Assembly and smart contracts together with SWIFT’s network, we’re able to harmonise data from multiple sources of a corporate action event. The Assembly’s smart contract would allow to compare information shared between participants and flag discrepancies, contradictions or inconsistencies across custodians,” Tom Zschach, chief innovation officer, SWIFT, said.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, increase in Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) has resulted in the company’s efforts to keep its relevance with the international economic order. In 2017, the interbank cooperative started its global payments’ innovation, gpi, aiming to increase payments tracking and fee transparency and customers being able to send cross border payments for 24 hours.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in February, the European Commission took the call of deactivating the SWIFT network for many Russian banks due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Recently, at a panel session of Blockchain Central Davos conference, Michael Miebach, CEO, Mastercard, stated that any SWIFT-based developments is not likely in five years. Founded in 1973, SWIFT is responsible for handling of over five billion financial messages and has its base of operations in 200 countries.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Bitcoin and Ethereum prices witnessed an unexpected downfall: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn