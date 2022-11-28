Su Zhu reveals latest attempts at a comeback post-FTX

Su Zhu, a co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, appears to be making a comeback amid the controversy surrounding FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried, who some have dubbed the crypto sector’s newest supervillain, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Su Zhu returned to Twitter on November 9 after going dark for several months, the day after FTX admitted it was experiencing a “liquidity crunch.”

Zhu has kept up her Twitter posting throughout the FTX saga, tweeting veiled criticism of Sam Bankman-Fried and his handling of FTX while also providing wise counsel through poetic metaphors.

A “long-form video podcast series” about “life, belief systems, and mental health” will be launched with a collaborator and friend named “Cliff,” according to Zhu’s most recent tweet from November 27, Cointelegraph.

After FTX’s demise, Alex Mashinsky, the creator of the insolvent lending platform Celsius Network, also made a comeback by participating in a number of Twitter Spaces over the past few weeks, Cointelegraph noted.

On November 27, Mashinsky stated in a Twitter Space that he “loves the idea” of having FTX “pay for the hole” and urged followers to “make a lot of noise” in order to persuade bankruptcy attorneys for Celsius and its Committee of Unsecured Creditors to sue FTX in order to cover Celsius’ cash deficit.

