Stone Ridge introduces startup accelerator based on Bitcoin Lightning Network

Asset management firm Stone Ridge, the parent company of Bitcoin company NYDIG, has unveiled the first startup accelerator which aims to focus on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and Taro protocol, called in Wolf’s Clothing (Wolf), as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelgraph, the accelerator contains eight-week programs in which global founders and startup teams will be brought to New York city, with accommodation and travel costs expected to be covered. The teams which apply and get accepted into the program are expected to receive a guaranteed investment worth $250,000. One team will be selected by a panel of judges to get an additional funding of $500,000 during the demonstration day at the conclusion of each program.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the programs are expected to happen four times in a year, with the first now reportedly open to applications and expected to start off in April, 2022. Kelly Brewster, CEO, Wolf, made the point to of one-on-one mentorships and access to different specialists on account of additional benefits of the program. Despite macroeconomic implications and drop in the price of Bitcoin, the Lightning Network has been reportedly seeing growth in its capacity over the past year, with breaching being done of the 5,000 BTC threshold after having attained 4,000 BTC in June, 2022.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the Lightning Network is a layer-2 solution built on top of Bitcoin which permits users to transact satoshis, the smallest units of division for Bitcoin’s division, with faster speeds and lower fees. Reportedly, the Tara protocol is a Taproot-backed protocol developed by the Bitcoin software firm Lightning Labs, which allows assets issued on the Bitcoin blockchain to be transferred to the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Insights from data by 1ml, at the time of the publication’s writing, showed that the network’s capacity was 5,140 BTC, representing a 5.43% increase in the past month and median transaction fees have been under one millionth of a cent per satoshi.

