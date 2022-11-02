Stephen Curry to introduce his metaverse-based platform called Curryverse

National Basketball League (NBA) player Steph Curry is expected to introduce his own version of the metaverse to NBA’s reported 650 million fans, through filing a “Curryverse” trademark application on October 26, 2022, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, if the United States-based trademark application gets approved, filed by SC30 Inc, Curry will get exclusive rights for entertainment services, namely, personal, virtual and metaversal experiences. Insights from the filing stated that the Curryverse is expected to provide online gaming services based on virtual worlds. It will allow players to earn both fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will be allowed for trading at an online marketplace.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the application also takes into account virtual clothing and goods, business management and investment services, charitable fundraising services, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) based software platforms for designing, promoting, selling and exchanging NFTs, among others. It is believed that Curry’s metaverse plan is expected to catch attention, on account of his 47 million Instagram followers and 17.1 million Twitter followers.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that in August, 2021, Curry reportedly became a part of the NFT community post a $206,000 Bored Ape Yacht Club purchase. It is believed that the liking of the Golden State Warriors player’s for golf also led to his investment in LinksDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) which aimed to develop the “world’s largest golf community.” In March, 2022, Curry was also featured in an FTX advertisement as part of his ambassador role with the cryptocurrency exchange.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

