Stellar collaborates with UNHCR to enable USDC backing for Ukrainian refugees

Reportedly, humanitarian organisations have increased blockchain’s utilisation to solve problems around lack of banking or inadequate identity verification for development of war-torn nations, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, in December, 2022, two new projects were announced for providing cash aid to Ukrainian refugees through the Stellar Network and for offering cash and vouchers through the Partisia network. It is believed that certain projects have been effective to enable participants get over red tape and receive necessary aid, but for others blockchain’s usage has been superfluous. On December 15, 2022, Stellar Development Foundation stated about its partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to offer USD Coin on the Stellar Network as a way to provide cash-based help to Ukrainian refugees.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the USDC tokens can be redeemed at any MoneyGram location. Reportedly, creators of the program expect that refugees will get ease even if they don’t have bank accounts or can’t access their existing ones.

“This product was specifically designed to meet the needs of aid organisations delivering assistance in difficult environments. It can’t be experimental or not hold up to real-world use. Donor dollars are some of the most scrutinised in the entire world. The fact that some of the largest aid organisations are using Stellar Aid Assist today in Ukraine shows that it has real-world value and the potential to scale,” Tori Samples, assistant producer manager, Stellar aid, stated.

Moreover, on December 2, 2022, Partisia Blockchain Foundation conducted a “hackathon” in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross. It is believed that the event’s aim was to find ways for Partisia network’s influence in making Red Cross humanitarian aid payments efficient.

