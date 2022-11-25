StarkWare open sources its new programme language compiler, to be supported by Ethereum-oriented StarkNet

Zero-knowledge (ZK)-Rollup technology company StarkWare has officially open sourced its new programming language compiler, Cairo 1.0, which is expected gain support on Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution StarkNet in Q1, 2023, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the announcement was done by StarkWare, the company behind StarkNet, through a November 25, 2022, Twitter post. It is believed that StarkWare’s rollup technology and recursive proofs provide the capability to ensure compression of millions of transactions on L2 into one transaction on Ethereum. However, the project has received criticism on account of having control over its IP.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, StarWare gave the description of open sourcing Cairo as a “milestone move” in its aim to assign more control and intellectual property rights to its community and developers. StarkWare highlighted on how developers will be allowed to conduct experimentation with Cairo 1.0 through compilation and execution of simple applications until it receives full support on StarkNet in Q1, 2023.

“We’re continuing to open source the StarkNet tech stack, beginning with Cairo 1.0. We’re doing this in order to fulfill StarkNet’s vision as a public good that anyone can use, and that the community can constantly improve. On a practical level this maximizes transparency about our code, and our coding process. And it strengthens the community’s ability to find bugs and improve the compiler. With each aspect of the tech stack that is open sourced, this sense of community involvement will grow and grow,” Abdelhamid Bakhta, former core developer, Ethereum, stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that after entering production, Cairo 1.0 will also permit blockchain developers to write and deploy smart contracts to StarkNet, as per StarkWare’s Medium post. Reportedly, StarkWare’s STARK technology stack supports certain Web3.0 projects including decentralised exchange (DEX) platform dYdX, non-fungible token (NFT)-platform Immutable X, and blockchain interoperability protocol Celer Network.

“I’m willing to bet that you won’t see a full blown ZK EVM that can put a million transactions inside a single proof on Ethereum. As we can easily do today and have been doing for months and years,” Eli Ben-Sasson, founder, StarkWare, mentioned.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Belgium’s financial regulatory authority doesn’t consider BTC and ETH as securities

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn