Stanford law professor, researcher co-signed Bankman-Fried’s bond -court records

A former dean of Stanford’s law school and a computer science researcher at the university co-signed indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s bond, according to court records made public on Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried, 30, has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges over the collapse of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say he diverted billions of dollars in FTX customer funds to Alameda Research, his hedge fund. Bankman-Fried has been out on $250 million bond co-signed by his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, professors at Stanford Law School who pledged their Palo Alto, California, home as collateral for their son’s return to court. His trial is set to begin in October.

The names of two other sureties had been redacted until Wednesday, when U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered their identities be made public. On Jan. 25, Larry Kramer signed a $500,000 bond to ensure Bankman-Fried’s return to court, and Andreas Paepcke signed a $200,000 bond, the newly-unredacted records showed. Kramer is a former dean of Stanford’s law school while Paepcke is a computer science researcher.

In a statement, Kramer said he and his wife have been friends with Bankman and Fried for decades. He said they had been supportive in the past two years “while my family faced a harrowing battle with cancer.” “In turn we have sought to support them as they face their own crisis,” Kramer wrote. “My actions are in my personal capacity, and I have no business dealings or interest in this matter other than to help our loyal and steadfast friends.”

Paepcke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kaplan last month ruled in favor of several media outlets including Reuters which argued that the two names should be made public, but put his ruling on hold pending an expected appeal. Bankman-Fried said last week he would appeal that decision, but did not ask the appeals court for an additional delay by Tuesday evening as required, Kaplan wrote. Bankman-Fried’s legal team decided not to pursue the appeal, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have said the parents had been harassed and received physical threats since FTX’s collapse and bankruptcy in November, and there was “serious cause for concern” the other guarantors might suffer similar treatment. The group of media outlets, which also included the Associated Press, Bloomberg, and Dow Jones, argued that the public right to know the identity of Bankman-Fried’s guarantors outweighed their privacy and safety rights.

