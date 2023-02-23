STAN launches community marketplace to benefit gamers and traders

STAN, a blockchain-based Esports fan engagement platform, has announced its new initiative called STAN Community Marketplace. It is believed that this feature will allow users to trade their digital collectables, along with providing liquidity to STAN assets.

According to an official release, the marketplace offers insights for traders and executes trade automatically upon fulfilment of conditions. The platform mentioned that through the initiative, fans will be able to list their collectibles through fixed price sales or an auction, freeing themselves from paying a trading fee to STAN. Furthermore, the marketplace consists of multiple filters which will enable fans to find the required asset, and will allow automatic execution of trade.

“We look forward to bringing the Community Marketplace to the Esports community in India, to empower both creators and fans alike. Our marketplace’s features will aim to break down the barriers for fans to obtain their favourite collectibles on the platform,” Shubham Gupta, co-founder and product chief, STAN, said.

Moreover, the company noted that consumers can also trade on the platform for profit-making through flipping non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by analysing market demands. Casual NFT collectors and traders can also be incentivised to use the platform.

