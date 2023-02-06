Spanish rehab centre introduces features to curb crypto trading addiction

A Spanish-based rehabilitation centre, called “The Balance,” has attached services with the intention of managing the alleged addiction of crypto trading, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the platform is a Switzerland-oriented wellness centre, with its main base of operations situated in Mallorca’s Spanish island along with subsidiaries in London and Zurich. In recent context, the platform started providing services for curbing crypto trading addiction.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the treatment will consist of a four-week stay, along with therapy, massages and yoga. It is believed that the total cost can be upward of $75,000. Reportedly, Castle Craig Hospital, a Scottish-based addiction rehabilitation clinic, has witnessed more than 100 customers arrive with “dangerous” cryptocurrency problems. In Asia, Diamond Rehabilitation, a Thailand-based wellness centre, has also started cryptocurrency addiction-based treatment practices.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the organisation makes use of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing (MI) and Psychodynamic Therapy (PT), in its approach towards helping traders fight their addiction. Insights provided by Family Addiction Specialist, based on gambling disorder statistics, showed that one percent cryptocurrency traders will face a severe pathological addiction, while 10% will endure issues beyond that of financial constraints.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

