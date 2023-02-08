South Korean officials reach Serbia to arrest Terra’s founder Do Kwon

The search for Do Kwon, founder, Terra ecosystem, has been stepped up by South Korean officials. It is believed that around two people have been sent to Serbia to find him, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Seoul-based prosecutor’s office accepted that its team members are travelling to the Balkan state. Reportedly, one official is from the prosecutor’s office and another from South Korea’s Justice Ministry.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Serbia and South Korea don’t have an extradition agreement between themselves. Sources suggest that South Korea has taken Kwon’s passport, as he’s been on the run since September 14, 2022, when South Korean prosecutors drafted an arrest warrant against him.

Moreover, Kwon has been charged with breaking capital market laws, and also went close to two months without tweeting despite having a reported reputation of being an active tweeter. Recently, Kwon replied to a tweet aimed at him, mentioning that he hasn’t stolen any money and has never had any “secret cashouts.” Reportedly, around 60% worth of value was removed from the ecosystem.

