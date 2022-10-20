South African financial regulator makes announcement on cryptocurrency assets definition

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), a South African financial regulator, unveiled a notice on October 19, 2022, for indication towards the country’s 2002 Financial Advisory and Financial Intermediary Services Act (FAIS) has gone through updates to include a definition of cryptocurrency assets, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the FSCA notice highlighted that cryptocurrency asset is a digital representation of value which can be electronically transferred and stored but is not issued by a central bank. In addition, it makes use of cryptographic techniques and uses distributed ledger technology. The notice even mentioned that cryptocurrency assets are declared financial products.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, as per the FAIS, a financial product is defined as a security, debenture or an instrument conferring rights to securities and instruments. It can be offered by financial service providers, be it domestic or international firms, which are licensed in South Africa.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that a South African draft declaration on cryptocurrency assets was published in November, 2020. In June, 2021, a national working group drafted the blueprint for a regulatory framework. In February, 2022, South Africa’s National Treasury showed their intentions of declaring cryptocurrency a financial product and increasing the monitoring and compliance of transactions with regard to cryptocurrency. Insights from the Chainalysis 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index 2022, published in September, stated that South Africa ranks 30th worldwide for cryptocurrency adoption. Estimates have shown that 10-13% of the South African population are cryptocurrency holders.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

