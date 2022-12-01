Soulbound tokens are to be issued as digital medals by Indian govt

Soulbound Token will be issued by K Jayanth Murali IPS, director General of police, Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu to outstanding members of his team, as reported by an official release.

“Government organisations should show the same vigour in adopting breakthrough technology for good as much as for the antisocial elements, so as to understand and protect our citizens from harm. This is why the Tamil Nadu government has always been at the forefront of new tech usage” K Jayanth Murali IPS, DGP IWCID TN, said.

Similarly, the Idol Wing CID of Tamil Nadu government has adopted the concept of a Soulbound Token – a unique blockchain asset which cannot be bought, sold or even moved to another blockchain wallet, to act as the vehicle to bestow a Digital Medal to their department’s finest officers.

“We feel privileged to be able to work with a visionary leader in the government for wider blockchain adoption. The DGP has ambitious plans of rolling out complaint records captured immutably on the blockchain, which increases transparency in the government proceedings for the common citizens. He is also working with us to launch a volunteer organisation called “Friends of Culture” which will see the youth of our nation contribute to preserving our heritage, working alongside Idol Wing CID and earning SBTs as tokens of appreciation for their efforts,” Arjun Reddy, co-founder , GuardianLink, said.

As per the official release, these Idol Wing CID officers conducted exhaustive investigations, leading to retrieval of invaluable artefacts of our heritage and culture.

