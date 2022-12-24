Soulbound tokens and their use cases

By Arjun Reddy

Blockchain and its manifestations will reach the common people only if certain everyday practical solutions are addressed efficiently using this distributed digital ledger. With one of the most practical dimensions of blockchain being brought into the equation of Government processes, you will login to your Government website to file your taxes and it will ask you for your national ID in the form of a Soulbound Token that they issued and ask you to authenticate using your choice of wallet. This is the most likely scenario by 2025. The term ‘Soulbound token’ might sound like a mix of cult, sci-fi and economics. It is, however, one of the most interesting dimensions of blockchain!

So how did we get here from early days of NFT implementations like Colored Coins , Digital Cats and Ape JPGs ? To unravel this, we will need to get into a bit of a history! It’s intriguing to retrospect how certain trivial coincidences can shape some crucial elements of the future! This is precisely what happened with Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, being a World of Warcraft gamer.

In the wildly popular game World of Warcraft, low level players were ‘twinking’ objects like armour and weapons that were way above their class from their higher level friends and guildmates. To stop this, WoW created the concept of Soulbound which registers an object to that player permanently and can never be transferred. It is written into the player’s soul. Vitalik, being a WoW gamer, brought Soulbound Token (SBT) into Web3.0 along with E. Glen Weyl and Puja Ohlhaver in May 2022.

Bitcoin gave us the Blockchain technology framework, an immutable distributed ledger technology. This is what gave way to many industrial applications and to even what we see many central banks now adopt to bring us Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). As the blockchain industry expanded, DeFi and NFTs took center stage. NFTs gave rise to digital collectibles to now become Non-Fungible and have inherent collectible value. From SBT, was born the real world utility of blockchain towards unique and non-transferable use cases. Identity and Awards.

Soulbound tokens open up an infinite array of opportunities to converge the dependability of blockchain and the goodness of personal attributability. Come to think of it, any document that has its association with the ‘soul’ or the ‘individuality’ of a person can be present as a SBT. This would include but not be limited to education certificates, job applications, and even health records.

While many NFT communities and Crypto Exchanges experimented with SoulBound Tokens, it was first issued by TN IW CID of Indian Government as a Digital Medals to their Policemen who had performed outstanding feats. This was the result of India’s most technologically ambitious Director General of Police Dr K Jayanth Murali IPS and GuardianLink, an NFT ecosystem company working to make web3.0 mainstream in India. Possibilities are being explored, working with a consortium of engineering and medical colleges across the country to enable them to award various meritorious achievements and even their degrees as SBTs as early as June 2023.

While this is the adoption happening in India, elsewhere MetaMask, Cobo and Gnosis DAO have teamed up for a soulbound token implementation called “Evolution” where its users can create a digital identity for themselves. In a digital-first world, the ‘identity’ cannot afford to be ‘physical first’. Soulbound Tokens have all the credentials it takes to authenticate a person in the digital realm aka the metaverse.

Binance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges has also launched Binance Account Bound (BAB) token which is their implementation of Soulbound concept on Binance SmartChain which will function as the unique identifier for Binance customers who would like to use any decentralized wallets but still trade using their unique KYCed identity on Binance.

Governments will be issuing national IDs, Educational institutions their degrees and even companies their Employee of the Month Awards in SBTs. This in turn will make the processing of social welfare or a background check for recruitment, entirely seamless. SBTs are the most institutionally useful aspect to come out of blockchain in a long while.

The author is co-founder, GuardianLink

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn