Solana’s co-founder addresses blockchain’s reliability

According to Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, the past year has been plagued by network reliability issues and outages, but recent updates will assist the blockchain in resolving these issues, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on November 5, at the Breakpoint 2022 annual conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Yakovenko discussed the blockchain’s past and future, noting that the network has faced difficulties in the past year:

According to its own status reporting, Solana has experienced ten partial or full outages, the most notable of which occurred between Jan. 6-12, 2022, with the network plagued by issues causing partial outages and degraded performance for between 8 and 18 hours. The most recent was a “major outage” on Oct. 1 that lasted nearly six and a half hours.

Solana experienced clock drift between late May and early June, when the blockchain’s time differed from real-world time due to longer than average slot times (also known as block times), the time interval during which a validator can send a block to Solana.

