Should you invest in the Web3 Movement with Rocketize? Yes!

Rocketize has just made their community space-themed meme coin, JATO, available for presale as the meme coin market becomes flooded with imitation dog coins. Rocketize is a deflationary token designed for Web 3.0 and decentralized finance that is built on the BNB Smart Chain. In addition to several additional benefits that also benefit its owners, Rocketize has started a small space program with the assistance of its open-source community to support humankind’s noble goals.

The Rocketize team has stated that the Rocketize Token will accomplish for BSC and DeFi what Neil Armstrong accomplished for humanity. Rocketize Token will be well-known in the cryptocurrency world.

JATO’s Tokenomics?Instead of using an inflationary tokenomics approach like the majority of other meme currencies, Rocketise will employ burning to raise the value of its native currency, JATO. Burning JATO will guarantee that Rocketize can carry its community to higher financial altitudes than most meme currencies, just like burning rocket fuel.

Additionally, a 2 per cent tax will apply to every JATO transaction. The remaining half of this fee will be incinerated, with the first half going to JATO coffers. How Is The Community On Rocketize Different?The main component of the meme token is Atomic Nation, the moniker by which Rocketize’s community is formally known. Atomic Nation, which is now working on a crowdfunding platform for content producers, artists, and innovators, is the driving force behind the space coin’s economy.

Memes reflect the most recent stage in the evolution of language in our increasingly linked world, according to the whitepaper. Which is something that the Atomic Nation will value beyond everything else.

Does It Have NFTs?Meme trading cards NFTs will be supported by an eCommerce platform being developed by The Atomic Nation. Additionally, it will feature several unique NFT mining activities. Participants will have the thrilling chance to create brand-new NFTs at these events.

Is There A Space Program At Rocketize?Rocketize intends to travel into space both literally and metaphorically. The Atomic Community seeks to establish an open environment for the development of crypto technology within the Earth’s orbit through a modest space mission. The token’s team aspires to have a good influence on both people’s lives and the exploration of the universe.

Can People Put Their Faith In The Rocketize Team?There are several frauds and rug-pulls in the meme currency market. It makes it reasonable for investors to be skeptical of new enterprises. As a result, SolidProof audited Rocketize’s smart contract. A well-known blockchain project auditor who seeks to provide crypto investors with a sense of security.

How Can People Participate In The JATO Presale?As with any crypto project, it is usually best to get in early and buy when prices are low. To buy JATO, investors must first download and fund a cryptocurrency wallet. Rocketize suggests Metamask or TrustWallet. ETH, BNB, or USDT may be used to purchase JATO. Investors may click “Connect Wallet” and convert their existing currencies into JATO once their wallets have been funded with one of these currencies.