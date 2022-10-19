Shoppers in India can now order sneaker in Metaverse for a week

Due to increased blockchain and metaverse experimentation by the country’s top local e-commerce firms, consumers in India now have more options for a digital buying experience, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to CointelegraIn the gamified, interactive metaverse, Indian consumers can test out goods from companies like Puma and Nivea. That is due to the introduction of a metaverse area by local e-commerce behemoth Flipkart, which allows users to browse and shop for products in a photorealistic virtual location.

On October 17, Flipkart formally announced the introduction of Flipverse with the goal of combining the greatest aspects of online and offline purchasing.

With the goal of bringing customers closer to their favourite companies, Flipverse was developed in partnership with the Polygon-incubated company eDAO. It enables users to build a metaverse avatar and go shopping in a virtual environment. Brands will be able to generate and build their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world at the same time, Cointelegraph further noted.

There are more businesses in India experimenting with metaverse besides Flipkart. Tech Mahindra, an international technology company based in India, announced the launch of TechMVerse in February 2022 with the goal of providing clients with engaging and immersive experiences. The company was apparently working on up to 60 metaverse projects as of July 2022.

