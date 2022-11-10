Shiva Tadikonda recruited as chief compliance officer of cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch

CoinSwitch, an Indian cryptocurrency investing company, has appointed Shiva Tadikonda as its chief compliance officer. It is believed that the appointment is in line with the company’s efforts to strengthen its legal and compliance structures to create a wealth-technology platform.

“CoinSwitch aims to build an investing ecosystem that investors and regulators can trust. I believe Tadikonda’s experience across regulated financial institutions will strengthen our contribution towards shaping a regulatory framework for virtual digital assets (VDAs), and ensure ethics and compliance as we evolve into a wealth technology destination,” Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said.

According to the company, Tadikonda brings over 35 years of expertise in compliance, banking, credit analysis, commercial banking, credit risk, and management information systems (MIS). Before this, Tadikonda was the senior vice-president at DBS Bank Limited, a Singapore-headquartered multinational banking and financial services organisation.

“I look forward to join CoinSwitch and contribute to our mission to make money equal for all. As VDAs aim to gain popularity, regulations will have to keep pace as this technology finds new dimensions to help innovators and investors to participate,” Shiva Tadikonda, chief compliance officer, CoinSwitch, highlighted.

Going by CoinSwitch’s official website, founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures, the platform aims to evolve into a wealth-technology destination for Indians.

Also Read: Dhiway announces the general availability of the CORD blockchain for building digital public utilities

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn