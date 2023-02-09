Shemaroo Entertainment introduces NFT marketplace powered by Seracle

Shemaroo Entertainment, an Indian content aggregator and distributor, has launched Virtasy.io – a Polygon-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace enabled by Seracle’s Web3.0 infrastructure.

According to an official release, Virtasy will enable users to buy, sell, and interact with intellectual property-backed entertainment NFTs. It is believed that the platform is designed to provide users with a safe and secure environment for the purchase and sale of NFTs. Through the integration of Polygon blockchain, users can access licensed images, videos, and three-dimensional (3D) avatars that are metaverse ready as NFTs.

“We look forward to partnering with Shemaroo in the launch of their Polygon-based NFT marketplace, Virtasy. This launch aims to mark an era of digital content ownership, and intends to provide users with a secure, reliable, and efficient way to buy, sell, and trade digital assets,” Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO, Seracle, stated.

