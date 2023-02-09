scorecardresearch
Shemaroo Entertainment introduces NFT marketplace powered by Seracle

According to an official release, Virtasy will enable users to buy, sell, and interact with intellectual property-backed entertainment NFTs

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Seracle’s official website, it empowers developers to build, deploy and manage their Web3.0 projects

Shemaroo Entertainment, an Indian content aggregator and distributor, has launched Virtasy.io – a Polygon-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace enabled by Seracle’s Web3.0 infrastructure. 

According to an official release, Virtasy will enable users to buy, sell, and interact with intellectual property-backed entertainment NFTs. It is believed that the platform is designed to provide users with a safe and secure environment for the purchase and sale of NFTs. Through the integration of Polygon blockchain, users can access licensed images, videos, and three-dimensional (3D) avatars that are metaverse ready as NFTs. 

“We look forward to partnering with Shemaroo in the launch of their Polygon-based NFT marketplace, Virtasy. This launch aims to mark an era of digital content ownership, and intends to provide users with a secure, reliable, and efficient way to buy, sell, and trade digital assets,” Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO, Seracle, stated.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 18:39 IST