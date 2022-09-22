Seracle partners with Sumsub for identity verification of users

Seracle, a blockchain-as-a-service provider, has partnered with Sumsub, a verification platform fighting digital fraud and helping businesses stay compliant, the company informed.

As per the official release, Sumsub will help build Seracle’s compliance, anti-money laundering, and risk assessment infrastructure in the regulatorily sensitive crypto, non-fungible token (NFT), and blockchain space.

“We do both know your business (KYB) and know your customer (KYC), as well as the risk classification to support anti-money laundering (AML) teams. It is easy to get an idea of what to flag and the risk level. Also, the multi-language support and other great features make Sumsub a great partner for us,” Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO, Seracle infrastructures, said.

Seracle will integrate Sumsub’s KYC system, which uses advanced artificial technology (AI) technology to detect and prevent potential cybercrime in over 136 countries, the company informed.

“Providing KYC for such an innovative and fast-growing Web3.0 company is a crucial step for us. Seracle offers service in the blockchain industry and we are honored to be part of its infrastructure. We are committed to ensuring a seamless and compliant user onboarding process for Seracle’s clients and together, we’ll drive the development of Web3.0 solutions,” Denis Urazbakhtin, head of partnerships, Sumsub, said.

The company further stated that Seracle offers solutions for every need, be it centralised, decentralised, or CeDeFi (centralised-decentralised finance).

