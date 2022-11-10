scorecardresearch
Sequoia Capital to bring down investment in FTX to $0

Sequoia, one of the world’s top venture capital firms, said that its $150 million exposure to both FTX and FTX

Written by Reuters
US in its third global growth fund represents less than 3% of the fund's total capital commitment.

Sequoia Capital on Wednesday assured investors that the company had limited exposure to FTX and will pull out of its investment in the troubled cryptocurrency exhange, after an FTX deal with peer Binance collapsed.

Sequoia, one of the world’s top venture capital firms, said that its $150 million exposure to both FTX and FTX.US in its third global growth fund represents less than 3% of the fund’s total capital commitment.

Also Read: Binance pulls out of FTX deal due to ‘mishandling customer funds’

