SEC seeks to keep Hinman documents in relation to the Ripple case

The Hinman Speech documents have been requested to be sealed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which claims they have no bearing on the court’s summary judgment ruling, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on December 22, the SEC submitted a motion to seal the summary judgment document, asking to have several pieces of information and documents, most notably the Hinman Speech documents, sealed.

The documents referred to as the “Hinman Speech” concern a speech made by William Hinman, a former director of the SEC Corporation’s finance division, at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in June 2018 in which he allegedly denied that Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, is a security.

According to the SEC’s most recent motion, the “public’s right” to access documents that “have no relevance” to the Court’s summary judgment decision outweighs the SEC’s mission.

Additionally, it asked that any mentions of the Hinman Speech Documents be “redacted” from the defendants’ papers.

After 18 months and six court orders, Ripple finally acknowledged on October 21 that it had access to the Hinman Speech Documents, though the SEC insisted that the records remain secret, Cointelegraph further noted.

A US judge previously rejected the SEC’s request to keep the Hinman documents secret and criticised the SEC for acting hypocritically in doing so.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

