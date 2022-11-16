scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Sam Bankman-Fried faces possible U.S. trip for questioning over FTX collapse

Since then regulators have opened investigations and lawmakers have called for clearer rules on how the industry operates.

Written by Reuters
Sam Bankman-Fried faces possible U.S. trip for questioning over FTX collapse
Several crypto firms have also been bracing for a fallout of the FTX collapse with several counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange.

American and Bahamian authorities are discussing the possibility of bringing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States for questioning, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

SBF’s collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in the United States last week, has fanned fears about the future of the crypto industry after it outlined a “severe liquidity crisis”.

Since then regulators have opened investigations and lawmakers have called for clearer rules on how the industry operates.

Also Read

Several crypto firms have also been bracing for a fallout of the FTX collapse with several counting their exposure in millions to the beleaguered exchange.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment on the matter. FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read: Need of the hour to regulate cryptocurrency in India; says the industry

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.