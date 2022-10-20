Sachin Tendulkar collaborates with Rario to mark the cricketer’s foray into the NFT market

Rario, a licensed digital cricket collectibles platform, has partnered with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) market. This partnership is expected to not only involve Tendulkar as a strategic investor but also to allow fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles on Rario.com.

According to the cricket platform, with the help of this collaboration, Tendulkar’s fans’ now have the chance to own digital collectibles of the cricketer and use them across multiple utilities that follow. Many cricketers are already exclusively on Rario’s platform, including Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel.

“Rario believes in sustainability. And with this objective, we moved our infrastructure to Proof-of-Authority (PoA) Rario Chain, which translates to environmental friendliness and a lower carbon footprint than conventional blockchains. Our goal is to bring cricket fans closer to the sport and their idols by providing them with personalised experiences. We look forward to have him as a strategic investor and brand ambassador on our journey to build the world’s largest cricket fan club,” Sunny Bhanot, co-founder and chief technology officer, Rario, said.

Reportedly, since NFTs entered the market, the perspective on digital assets has undergone a change. NFTs are considered a class of digital assets that use blockchain to track asset ownership and transfer. It is believed that NFTs are approaching the $50 billion market value of all works of art, with a market value of $40 billion.

Going by Rario’s official website, founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as a licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket NFTs. The platform claims to have partnerships, which include Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket, along with a roster of over 900 international cricketers as well as over 30 exclusive brand ambassadors.

Also Read: Twitter user prevents cross-chain bridge exploitation

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn