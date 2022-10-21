Russian users are welcomed by crypto exchanges in Kazakhstan

Despite the most recent Western sanctions on Russia, certain cryptocurrency exchanges still accept Russian citizens, but with some limitations, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Late in September, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev saw the Eurasian Bank make the country’s first legal fiat-to-crypto purchase.

The transaction took place at a local cryptocurrency exchange called Intebix, which enables retail customers to purchase cryptocurrency using the Kazakhstani tenge as local payment (KZT).

According to Intebix co-founder and CEO Talgat Dossanov, the cryptocurrency exchange is open to serving foreigners visiting Kazakhstan. Intebix is not just for Kazakh citizens. He stressed that only cardholders from one of Kazakhstan’s banks have access to Intebix’s cryptocurrency transactions.

Dossanov stated in an interview with Cointelegraph that although overseas nationals are more than welcome at Intebix, they will need a local bank card to take advantage of the crypto-to-fiat transactions.

One of the largest cryptocurrency mining centres in the world has arisen in Kazakhstan. The nation has been actively implementing rules to encourage the acceptance of cryptocurrencies, and in June 2022 it will formally let cryptocurrency exchanges obtain bank accounts.

Cointelegraph further noted that one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Binance, was given preliminary approval in August to function in AIFC as a digital trading facility and offer custody services. Zhaslan Madiyev, a former deputy minister of the Ministry of Digital Development, was reportedly appointed director of Binance Kazakhstan on October 19 by Binance.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

