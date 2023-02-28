scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Robinhood says SEC issued subpoena related to crypto operations

The platform said the subpoena it received from SEC was regarding supported currencies at Robinhood Crypto LLC

Written by Reuters
Reportedly, FTX filed for bankruptcy in November
Reportedly, FTX filed for bankruptcy in November

Robinhood Markets Inc said in a filing on Monday it had received an investigative subpoena in December from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to listings of cryptocurrencies.

The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX was the biggest in a string of major crypto-related failures in 2022, which sparked a cryptocurrency rout and left creditors facing losses of billions of dollars. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, which spurred an intervention from regulators around the world and dealt a blow to investor sentiment in the sector.

The SEC has maintained that pre-existing securities laws also apply to digital assets and that many crypto tokens meet the definition of a security, which the crypto industry has previously criticized. Robinhood said the subpoena it received from the SEC was regarding the supported currencies at Robinhood Crypto LLC, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the brokerage, as well as its custody of cryptocurrencies and other platform operations.

Also Read

Earlier this month, Robinhood also said it planned to repurchase its shares from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Emergent Fidelity Technologies as U.S. prosecutors were in the process of seizing its shares tied to the former FTX CEO.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:35 IST