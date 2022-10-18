Ripple aims to integrate Ethereum-oriented protocols with the XRP Ledger

Ripple users are expected to be able to interact with Ethereum-backed decentralised applications (dApps) in the future post the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP Ledger sidechain, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, news of the sidechain was released through a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on October 17, 2022, emphasising that the new sidechain is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It means that Ripple users could get access to decentralised applications such as Uniswap and Web3.0 wallets such as Metamask and XUMM wallet. The new sidechain consists of a cross-chain bridge designed to transfer XRP and other assets between the EVM-supported sidechain and the XRP Ledger Devnet.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Mayukha Vadari, software engineer, RippleX, the release stated that developers didn’t need to choose between XRPL or EVM-backed blockchains. Developers will also be able to get access to XRPL’s transactions and bring Solidity-backed smart contracts onto XRPL. The XRP-backed EVM-compatible sidechain was custom-designed by the Tendermint protocol, and intends to process 1,000 transactions per second (TPS).

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Vadari said that the first phase of the EVM sidechain is currently available for testing on the XRPL Devnet. Phase two is expected to see the EVM-compatible sidechain transition to a chain with improved scalability. “The end goal is phase three: a permissionless EVM sidechain and bridge available on the XRPL Mainnet,” Vadari added. The recent announcement has arrived amid a close to two-year long lawsuit against Ripple by the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which has arguably affected the adoption and development of the global settlement network. Moreover, Ripple reportedly is exploring around the central bank digital currency (CBDC) sector since it first piloted a CBDC private ledger for banks in March, 2021, having most recently entered into a partnership with The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan in September, 2022.

