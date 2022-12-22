Republican Pat Toomey unveils new stablecoin bill around regulatory framework

Pat Toomey, Republican Senator, who is expected to retire from US Congress at the end of the term, has made the introduction of a new stablecoin bill for developing regulatory framework around “payment stablecoins,” as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Toomey stated that the Stablecoin TRUST Act of 2022 would give the framework for stablecoin regulation for his fellow senators. It is believed that the senators aim to pass stablecoin legislation in 2023. “By digitising the US dollar and making it available on a global, instant, and nearly cost-free basis, stablecoins could be widely used across the physical economy in a variety of ways,” Toomey stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Congress’ approval of the bill would grant non-state and non-bank institutions to issue stablecoins, on account of federal licence developed by US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). It is believed that stablecoin issuers are required to agree with a new public disclosure standard, outline redemption policies and get regular attestations from authorised accounting firms. Reportedly, the bill would exempt stablecoin issuers from US securities laws. Furthermore, investor protection is also mentioned in the bill, and that stablecoin issuers would be indemnified first during an issuer’s insolvency. The bill is believed to only be applicable for “payment” stablecoins which can be directly converted to fiat by the issuer.

Moreover, Toomey highlighted that the latest bill would enable his colleagues to pass legislation upcoming year which aims to protect customer funds “without inhibiting innovation.” However, users expect to see how Toomey’s latest stablecoin would stack up against the Stablecoin Transparency Act. In a December 16, 2022, speech, Toomey informed his fellow senators about his retirement on January 3, 2023.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

