ReelToken of ReelStar gets included in Gate.io and other exchanges

ReelStar, an Indian Web3.0 integrated social media platform, has announced that its decentralised blockchain token, ReelToken (REELT), is now listed on Gate.io and other exchanges, including Bitmart, MEXC, and BKEX. Reportedly, the token is set to launch globally on March 23, 2023.

According to an official release, the platform enables holders of ReelToken to hold, exchange, and use REELT for discounted goods and services within the ReelStar App, and to convert them to fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

“Our platform is designed to provide a global audience and marketplace for artists and creators to monetise their content. We are looking forward to partnering with Gate.io, MEXC and other exchanges to bring ReelToken to a wider audience, and to provide a platform to access and leverage Web3.0 and future technologies for both entertainment and profit,” Navdeep Sharma, co-founder, ReelStar, said.

Also Read US Supreme Court weighs Coinbase arbitration dispute

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn