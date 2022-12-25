ReelStar launches on-the-spot NFT creation zone at Great Indian Sneaker Festival

ReelStar is the title sponsor for India’s biggest Sneaker & Streetwear festival, The Great Indian Sneaker Festival on December 24-25, 2022.

The company will also be providing access to a Beta version of the ReelStar app, soon to be launched in Q1, 2023 ReelStar app, the latest Web3 integrated social media platform, has collaborated with The Great Indian Sneaker Festival as their title sponsor.

“The ReelStar app democratises and levels the playing field for creators and artists. As promised, we are here in India at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival with on-the-spot NFT creation for creators/artists. This is just the beginning of what is going to open a whole new world of experience and opportunities for Indian creators and artists based anywhere in the country. The ReelStar app can also open a broad range of new opportunities for the Indian Fashion Industry,” Navdeep Sharma, co-founder, ReelStar, said.

Artists will get an opportunity to create NFTs of their art forms using the ReelStar app on-the-spot. This is a first-of-its-kind chance for an artist or influencer to see some of the ReelStar app’s benefits under the guidance of ReelStar experts.

The festival, happening at Convention, A DOT by GNH in Gurgaon, will see more than 100 exhibitors including over 50 popular streetwear brands.

ReelStar has recently raised USD 5 mn from just the first two stages of its initial token offering (ITO), REELT.

