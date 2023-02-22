ReelStar assigns Asia head role to former Coinbase employee Marc Robinson

ReelStar, a Web3.0-integrated social media platform, has announced the appointment of angel investor and global blockchain leader, Marc Robinson as its Asia head.

“I believe ReelStar has an advantage in the current market scenario. I look forward to leading the Asia region and I believe we are well-positioned to play a part in the restructuring of this ecosystem. I am looking forward to driving strategies and building on our foundation of product and customer excellence to be the latest Web3.0 integrated social media platform in India and globally,” Robinson said.

According to an official release, Robinson has over 22 years of experience working across the blockchain, financial services securities market, and digital assets space. Reportedly, Robinson was running the APAC operations for crypto exchange Coinbase.

