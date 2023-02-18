Reasons to consider Web3.0 infrastructure as a service

By Shrikant Bhalerao

Web Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing offering that provides users with access to a virtualized pool of computing resources, such as servers, networking, storage, and other computing services, over the internet. It allows users to access compute and storage resources on-demand and pay only for what they use. It provides a flexible and scalable solution for organizations to manage their infrastructure.

Web3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) can help businesses and developers by providing a secure and reliable set of cloud-based tools and services to help them develop, deploy, and manage decentralized applications (DApps) and services. It provides an efficient and cost-effective way for businesses and developers to take advantage of the power of blockchain technology.

With this infrastructure, businesses and developers can eliminate the hassle of setting up their own environment for development and access the necessary resources to create and deploy DApps, connect with the blockchain network, manage their data and digital assets, and integrate with other services. This no-commitment model works in a pay-as-you-go manner, and developers only need to pay for the API credits they consume. With Web3 IaaS, businesses and developers can choose from the array of APIs to develop and deploy blockchain-based applications and services.

The offering has many benefits that can compel developers or organizations to consider it. Let’s take a look at some of them –

1. Increased Flexibility: IaaS provides users with the ability to quickly scale up or down their computing resources as their business needs change. This gives businesses greater flexibility and agility, allowing them to respond rapidly to changing market conditions.

2. Reduces Capital Expenditures: The capital expenditures associated with setting up an on-premise Web3 infrastructure can be significant. IaaS eliminates the need for these investments, allowing businesses to monetize their resources and use the savings to focus on their core business.

3. Improves Security: Security is a major concern for businesses, and IaaS can help mitigate many of these risks. By outsourcing setting up Web3 infrastructure, businesses can benefit from the provider’s security measures, which are often more advanced than their own.

4. Simplifies Management: Managing a Web3 infrastructure can be a complex and time-consuming task. With Web3 IaaS, businesses can outsource the management of their infrastructure, allowing them to focus on their core business.

5. Reduces Overhead: Successful Web3 development requires engineering maturity and hands-on industry experience. Choosing Web3 IaaS can help reduce overhead costs, such as the costs associated with hiring and training the engineering team. By exploring Web3 IaaS, businesses can reduce the costs of training, managing, and maintaining their own developers.

Web3 IaaS can provide businesses with the flexibility, scalability, and security they need to succeed in today’s digital world. It can help businesses can focus on scaling their operation rather than managing complex resources. They can reduce upto 90% of the development costs, improve security, and simplify management in an organization. Hence, making it an ideal solution for developers and organizations wanting to develop their Web3 platform.

The author is co-founder, Seracle

