Rario enters into a partnership with Cricket Afghanistan to unveils its NFTs

Rario, a digital cricket collectibles platform, has made the announcement to launch Afghanistan cricket non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which is expected to include digital collectibles across player cards, video moments, and cricket artifacts. Cricket Afghanistan, the national cricket board of Afghanistan, has reportedly agreed to usher in the future of fandom using NFTs with the help of Rario.

“After collaborating with Cricket Australia and NZC, we look forward to have Afghanistan on board with us for exclusive NFTs. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer cricket fans the chance to own a piece of their favorite sport, collect special moments and player cards, and enjoy cricket-themed NFT games in the Rario universe,” Rana Handa, chief partnerships officer, Rario, said.

With this partnership, Rario is believed will give fans access to players such as Rashid Khan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, and Noor Ali.

‘’This partnership will aim to help us increase the appeal of Afghan cricketers to a global audience. I believe this is the start of something innovative and I am sure our whole cricket fraternity will benefit from it. The inclusion of NFTs is another method that fans across the world may engage, the passion of our followers, and the attractiveness of Afghani cricketers to a global audience,” Naseeb Khan, CEO, Cricket Afghanistan, highlighted.

Going by Rario’s official website, it was founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, as a licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket NFTs. It is believed that the platform has exclusive partnerships, including Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket, and claims to have a roster of over 900 international cricketers as well as over 30 exclusive brand ambassadors.

