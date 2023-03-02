scorecardresearch
Rario collaborates with IPL’s Punjab Kings to unveil digital collectibles for fans

According to an official release, this partnership caters to PBKS fans who value collectibles of players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, and Sam Curran

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Rario’s official website, it’s a licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans
Rario, a cricket fan club specialising licensed digital player cards and fan experiences, has partnered with Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The partnership intends to offer its exclusive digital player cards to fans across the world for three years. 

According to an official release, this partnership caters to PBKS fans who value collectibles of players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, among others. It is believed that owning these cards will also grant fans benefits, including building a collection, meeting players, watching PBKS matches, and receiving exclusive signed merchandise. 

“I am looking forward to announcing our partnership with one of the IPL teams. Our goal is to revolutionise the fan experience by leveraging the latest technologies. I believe that our partnership with the Punjab Kings will be a game-changer for cricket fans and the ecosystem,” Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and chief executive officer, Rario, stated.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 17:45 IST