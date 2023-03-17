Rario collaborates with Gujarat Titans to unveil digital collectibles for fans

Rario, a cricket fan club specialising in licensed digital player cards, has announced a partnership with Gujarat Titans of Tata Indian Premier League (IPL). It’s believed that the partnership will offer digital player cards of the team globally for three years.

According to an official release, fans can now collect and trade unique digital cards of players of Gujarat Titans. Reportedly, fans can avail benefits, including building a collection, meeting players, watching matches, receiving exclusive signed merchandise, among others.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the Gujarat Titans. We at Rario expect to create limited-edition digital collectibles with which fans of the Titans get access to the inner circle of the franchise and players like Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami,” Ankit Wadhwa, founder and CEO, Rario, said.

