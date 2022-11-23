Rario collaborates with cricketer Pat Cummins to release his NFTs

Rario, a marketplace for digital cricket collectibles, has announced its partnership with cricketer, Pat Cummins, to allow fans from around the world to own his digitable collectibles exclusively on Rario.com. Reportedly, Cummins joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Virendra Sehwag, Aaron Finch, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Kartik, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, among others, for his exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“We look forward to have him on our platform, this will allow fans from around the world to own his digital collectibles exclusively on Rario.com. With regard to the gaming viewpoint, I hope that Cummins’ player cards will be prominent in our ecosystem. His addition to our line-up of players intends to help strengthen the global cricket fandom Rario aims to create,’’ Ankit Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, Rario, said.

“I am looking forward to my partnership with Rario now that fans can have these moments of my cricket career in a way unknown to us before with the introduction of NFTs. I believe that with the help of the new NFT technology, cricket fandom will only increase and expand in the future,” Cummins stated on the partnership.

Going by Rario’s official website, founded in 2021 by Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, it is a digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket NFTs. The platform claims to have exclusive partnerships, including Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket, along with a roster of over 900 international cricketers as well as over 30 exclusive brand ambassadors.

