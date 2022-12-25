Public Bitcoin mining companies plagued with $4B of collective debt

In the midst of a protracted bear market, concerns have been raised about the general health of the bitcoin mining community following the recent bankruptcy filing of bitcoin miner Core Scientific despite a $72 million relief offer from creditors, as reported by Cointelegraph.

It turns out that the public bitcoin miners have liabilities totaling more than $4 billion and need to restructure to escape their unsustainable high debt levels immediately.

According to Cointelegraph, during the bull market of 2021, the Bitcoin mining industry took on a sizable amount of debt, which had a negative effect on their bottom lines during the following bear market. The top 10 Bitcoin mining debtors collectively owe more than $2.6 billion, according to data analytics by Hashrate Index.

Cointelegraph further noted that most Bitcoin miners, including Greenidge, the third-largest debtor, are restructuring to pay off debt. The debt-to-equity ratio of publicly traded bitcoin mining companies reveals a high risk for the sector. According to Hashrate Index, most industries view a debt-to-equity ratio of 2 or higher as risky.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read ReelStar launches on-the-spot NFT creation zone at Great Indian Sneaker Festival

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn