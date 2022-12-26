‘Prudent regulation’ in the UK after FTX fall

Public and private sector players in the UK are viewing the collapse of FTX as a cautionary tale and a forerunner for more cautious regulation, as reported by Cointelegraph.

In an interview with Sky News, Bank of England deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe made headlines ahead of the Christmas holiday by outlining his opinion that investors in the U.K. seeking exposure to the cryptocurrency markets require greater protection, Cointelegraph noted.

Cointelegraph further noted that Cunliffe emphasised that potential users and investors in cryptocurrencies should have a structure for investing in the asset class that ensures comparable consumer protection and integrity to traditional financial markets.

According to Mechigian, the failure of FTX shows the value of “prudent regulation.” He continued by saying that smart regulators in the US and the UK are making it very clear what constitutes “off-shore and fraudulent” businesses like FTX and what are valid blockchain technology solutions that support the digitalization of assets, money, and commerce.

According to Cointelegraph, three different Prime Ministers have assumed office in the U.K. in the space of a few months, making 2022 a turbulent year for British politics. Mechigian claimed that despite the “political economic chaos,” parliament is still working to pass the Financial Markets and Services bill, which would classify crypto assets as financial instruments.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

