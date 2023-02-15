Polygon to unveil zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine in March

The scaling upgrade from Ethereum layer-2 solution provider Polygon has been revealed, with the beta-launch of its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) mainnet expected to happen on March 27, 2023, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Polygon revealed that the development will happen post three and a half months of “battle testing.” It is believed that the upgradation of zk-rollup scaling technology has been in contention since last three years. Reportedly, Polygon zkEVM system has created over 5,000 smart contracts, the generation of more than 75,000 zk-proofs, more than 84,000 wallets and two public third-party audits.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the team made the point of emphasising on security as the biggest priority, which’s “why Polygon zkEVM has been run through a gauntlet of tests and audits.” Experts suggest that the team utilises zero-knowledge proofs, which is cryptographic data that permit platforms to validate huge amounts of transaction data before bundling and confirming to Ethereum.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that scaling provider zkSync is in the process of creating similar kind of EVM technology using its zkPorter, which keeps important transaction data off-chain.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

