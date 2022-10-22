Polkadot’s Gavin Wood to discontinue as blockchain-based Parity’s CEO

Gavin Wood, co-founder, Polkadot, is expected to resign from his position as CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies, Parity being the development company behind the Polkadot ecosystem, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through an October 21, 2022, statement, Word spoke on never having the desire the CEO position.

“Anyone who has worked with me knows where my heart lies. I’m a thinker, coder, designer, and architect. Like many such people, I work best asynchronously. A good CEO needs to be available to others on a far more continuous basis. They need to enjoy representing the company, both internally and externally. They need to not be bothered by large swathes of their time becoming eaten up in meetings and calls with a plethora of multicoulored boxes on their calendar,” Word said in a statement.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, in his statement, Word made the announcement that Bjorn Wagner, co-founder, Parity, will be his replacement. Word also shared that he will continue to be the company’s majority shareholder and will be taking over the title of being the chief architect. In the new role, Wood is expected to make contributions towards making Polkadot and Web3.0 more relevant to large swathes of the population. Wood is expected to pursue the initiative by helping the community design and other chain-backed social primitives that he believes can be essential to a Web3.0 platform.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Parity was initially developed as EthCore in 2015 by Wood, Aeron Buchanan, TJ Saw, Ken Kappler, and Jutta Steiner, with Björn Wagner joining the group as a co-founder a year later. Reportedly, the Polkadot ecosystem saw growth post its launch in 2020, causing many industry observers to view it as a potential smart contract competitor to Ethereum.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

