Polkadot to conduct global blockchain conference in India at Bangalore

Polkadot, a blockchain platform, has announced that it is hosting its global blockchain conference – Polkadot Now India conference in India. The event will be held on April 1-2, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore.

According to an official release, the two-day conference will feature a range of projects, including KILT Protocol, Astar Network, Moonsama, Public Pressure, Polkassembly, Unique Network, Polkadex, and 30 more speakers from Polkadot ecosystem, including Bill Laboon, head of education and grants, Web3 Foundation; Gautham Dhameja, delivery director, Parity; and Radha KrishnaDasari, technical education lead, Web3 Foundation. It’s believed that the event will also include presentations by industry leaders and experts such as Mark Cachia, founder, Scytale Ventures, and Andrea Armani, product strategy and growth, Ocean Protocol.

“I believe India is a hub for blockchain innovation, and we look forward to bringing the Polkadot network’s blockchain technology to the region with our first conference in India. The conference will introduce developers, researchers, media, investors, and other stakeholders to the Polkadot ecosystem, sharing knowledge and discovering collaboration opportunities for the ecosystem,” Rishant (Rish) Kumar, growth lead, APAC, KILT Protocol, said.

Moreover, the global conference is expected to include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. In addition to smart contracts and decentralised identity, attendees can expect to hear about Substrate, a modular framework for building blockchains.

