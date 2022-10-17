Polkadot records its highest level in development activity

Insights provided by programming repository GitHub showed that Polkadot gave recognition to over 500 contributions per day in September, which was reportedly an all-time high for the multichain protocol. Information from Polkadot’s cross-consensus interoperability standard XCM projected a record 26,258 messages were exchanged between its parachains. In total, 14,930 developers’ contributions were recorded on Polkadot’s GitHub for August, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, project developers stated that 66 blockchains are currently live on Polkadot and its parachain startup network Kusama. Since its beginning, more than 140,000 have been exchanged between chains through 135 messaging channels. Together, the Polkadot and Kusama Treasuries have together paid out 9.6 million DOT and 346,700 KSM for funding of proposals in the ecosystem.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, parachains are individual layer-1 blockchains that function in correlation with Polkadot and are first tested on Kusama. Auctions for parachain slots are kept on the basis of crowdloans with the position being kept for the highest bidding project. The first of its type took place in November of 2021. Rob Habermeier, founder, Polkadot, recently released a roadmap on account of enhancement of Polkadot and Kusama’s scalability. If the upgrade goes live, it is believed will increase network capacity to between 100,000 to one million transactions per minute.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the backing upgrade is scheduled for development on Kusama by the end of the year and then on Polkadot. Another network upgrade due next for introduction of ‘pay-as-you-go’ parachains would theoretically combine launching a blockchain on Kusama with simultaneous launching of smart contracts. It is believed that the move would shorten the development process for building on Polkadot.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Beyond Imagination Technologies enters into a MoU with an Indian Army’s training institution

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn