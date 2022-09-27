Pocket Network launches Web3.0 infrastructure portal for developers

Pocket Networl, a decentralised Web3.0 infrastructure protocol has launched an update to its Pocket portal service, the company informed.

In an official release, the company stated that it has designed to onboard developers to tap into Pocket Network’s global, decentralised network of RPC nodes, the pocket portal enables Web3.0 developers to easily create accounts, mint RPC endpoints for their dApps, and access blockchain data across any of Pocket’s dozens of supported blockchains.

“Developers will enjoy the same reliability and resiliency of our Portal, which provides decentralised node service, lower latency, and multichain access for data relays, but now with more payment and service options,” Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Pocket Network, said.

Meanwhile, Pocket Network has also announced an entirely new benefit of its upgraded Pocket Portal service, with developers able to earn $POKT rewards for utilising the Portal, and to use those rewards for future service, the company stated.

The company further stated that the infrastructure space allows Web3.0 developers to move away from paying SaaS expenses into perpetuity, and brings the ability to truly “own” their dApps infrastructure without sunk costs. “With this move, Pocket Network has made a major shift towards turning RPC infrastructure into a Web3.0 asset, offering a brand new approach,” the company noted.

