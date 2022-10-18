Pocket Network gets its $POKT utility token listed on KuCoin exchange

Pocket Network, a middleware protocol that provides data relays and blockchain infrastructure from a globally distributed network of reportedly more than 25,000 full nodes to Web3.0 applications across over 40 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Fantom, Fuse, Avalanche, and Harmony, has announced that its native token $POKT will be listed on the KuCoin exchange.

According to the protocol, $POKT is a utility token that enables a marketplace where application developers can access blockchain data through Pocket Network by staking $POKT tokens; and node runners can earn $POKT rewards for servicing these developers’ data requests, therefore incentivising the entire ecosystem.

Listing on KuCoin is expected to allow users to trade using the trading pair POKT/USDT. The listing comes as Pocket Network has claimed to experience growth, with the number of monthly data relays being serviced by its node runners more than tripling since the beginning of the year, and the network reportedly handling more than one billion daily relays. $POKT trading is believed will be enabled on KuCoin from October 19, 2022, with a trading competition also expected to take place on October 26, 2022. Previously, $POKT was listed on a number of other exchanges, including Huobi, Gate.io, Okcoin, MEXC, BTCEX, Btok, Bybit, ZB, Bitget, and Bitrue.

“Pocket Network has aimed to be among the top infrastructure services such as AWS and Azure. To date, $POKT has only had niche availability; however, listing on KuCoin is our first step toward providing our solution to a broader investing audience. We believe in how well Pocket Network has been performing and scaling, and we expect that this listing will help further our mission to provide the best blockchain data ecosystem for Web3.0 applications,” Michael O’Rourke, founder and CEO, Pocket Network, said.

Going by Pocket Network’s official website, it is a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3.0 applications, built to aim the utilisation of cost-efficient economics for coordination and distribution of data at scale.

