Platypus Finance develops reimbursement gateway for $9.1 million exploit-stricken users

According to Cointelegraph, Platypus Finance sustained a loss worth $8.5 million in its main pool

On February 23, 2023, the team highlighted on aiming to return 78% of main pool funds
Platypus Finance, a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol, has made a portal for users to see how much the platform has dues towards them post the recent $9.1 million exploit, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Platypus Finance sustained a loss worth $8.5 million in its main pool. The firm also revealed about attempting to strike a bounty deal with the hacker. Insights by Platypus auditor Omniscia mentioned that the attack happened on account of wrong coding. 

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the team focused on developing a compensation plan for users’ funds. On February 23, 2023, the team highlighted on aiming to return 78% of main pool funds through reminting frozen stablecoins. The platform’s launched portal consists of features such as an overview, a pre-attack net value and post attack adjustments which help users understand how much they are owed post the attack. The team also stated that users having issues with the calculations can submit a form along with necessary evidence to back their claim before March 3, 2023. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the Platypus Finance’s team has held refunds as their topmost priority, and are working towards retrieving leftover funds.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:30 IST