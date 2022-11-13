Plaid suspends FTX.US access to user data

A fintech company called Plaid makes it easier for banks and credit card companies to communicate with financial services apps on behalf of their customers, according to Cointelegraph.

In the case of FTX.US, its products give users the option to permit FTX.US customers to link their bank accounts to the FTX app. As a result, FTX.US would be able to ask for payments to be handled by the ACH network, Cointelegraph noted.

In a previous Tweet, Plaid stated that the suspension was brought about by “concerning public reports,” but added that there is “at this time no indication that Plaid has been used as a vector for fraudulent activity.”

In a FAQ, Plaid also mentioned that some of these access requests might be a component of routine automated financial information checks that Plaid performs.

It has also reaffirmed that FTX has not been able to access any information from Plaid accounts since access has been suspended.

In response to “concerning public reports” of fraudulent activity, the financial technology company that enables FTX.US users to link their bank accounts to the FTX app has suspended access for the U.S.-based exchange to its products.

