Phishing scammer Monkey Drainer reportedly stole one million dollars worth Ether

Reportedly, alleged phishing scammer, called by the pseudonym Monkey Drainer, has made a swipe worth one million dollars of Ether through usage of dubious copycat non-fungible token (NFT) minting websites in this week, as reported by Cointelegraph.

“Over the past 24 hrs ~700 ETH ($1m) has been stolen by the phishing scammer known as Monkey Drainer. They recently surpassed 7300 transactions from their drainer wallet after being around for only a few months. The two largest victims over the past day include 0x02a & 0x626 who collectively lost $370k from signing transactions on malicious phishing sites,” ZachXBT added,” ZachXBT, a blockchain sleuth, highlighted on the situation.

According to Cointelegraph, ZachXBT stated that Monkey Drainer allegedly stole over $3.5 million from their schemes, with that number believed to rise with every passing day. Phishing scams carry the involvement of criminals sharing links to websites doing impersonation of real projects or companies designed to dupe victims into handling over private credentials by offering a buying opportunity or free promotion.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Web3.0-based security community Wallet Guard also provided their responses to ZachXBT’s Twitter thread and made the point about mentioning several other mint sites which have been recently established, that had Money Drainer on the backend including a fake Garbage Friends whitelist link that was a phishing website. It is believed that ZachXBT has become an independent blockchain investigator on the basis of the past couple of years. Earlier this month, Christophe Durand, deputy chief, France’s national cyber unit, made the citing towards ZachXBT’s work for helping officials track phishing scams of five people being suspected of stealing $2.5 million worth of NFTs.

