Philippine government urges investors to not avail services of unregistered crypto exchanges

The Philippine government has alerted the country’s investors over unlicensed crypto exchanges, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Philippines issued a public advisory against availing unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges functional within the country. It is believed that SEC didn’t directly make reference to FTX exchange but stated that the warning considers “the recent collapse of a large international cryptocurrency exchange.”

“SEC is the registrar and overseer of the Philippine corporate sector; it supervises more than 600,000 active corporations and evaluates the financial statements (FS) filed by all corporations registered with it,” SEC stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, SEC stated that certain exchanges are aiming Filipino investors using online advertising and social media. Furthermore, the government agency mentioned that the exchanges are currently “unlawfully allowing” Filipinos to access their platforms and ensure creation of online accounts. Reportedly, the SEC emphasised that the exchanges “offer different products and schemes which are high-risk and sometimes fraudulent.”

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on August 4, 2022, SEC highlighted Binance crypto exchange and warned local investors to not utilise the crypto trading platform. On August 19, 2022, the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the country’s central bank, gave the same kind of warning to local investors. Reportedly, the BSP requested Filipino citizens to not use foreign virtual asset service providers which don’t have a local registration and are based abroad.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn