Pepsi enters into NFTs with illustrator Timea Balo

PepsiCo India design team has partnered with illustrator, Timea Balo for the non-fungible token (NFT) collection for Pepsi Black, the company informed.

“The ‘Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’ NFT collection will bring Pepsi black by leveraging passion points. To present an accessible opportunity to our consumers, these NFTs will be given through an engaging PepsiBlackeffect challenge on India’s homegrown social media platform, Moj,” Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said.

“The launch of Pepsi’s ‘Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’ NFT collection is another step in this direction. With Pepsi Black’s ‘Zero’ sugar philosophy at its core, these collectible art NFTs have been designed keeping in mind the passion points those youngsters can connect and relate with,” Tanu Sinha, design director, PepsiCo India, said.

The company further claimed that the NFTs will be given away to the winners of #PepsiBlackeffect challenge conducted on the social media platform, Moj.

